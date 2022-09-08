Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stock Position Reduced by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the period. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,994 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ TSIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

