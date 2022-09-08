Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $74,602.89 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $74,602.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008674 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

