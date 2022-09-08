TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 26,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,653. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

