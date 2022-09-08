Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,904,795.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $8,121,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,459,473 shares in the company, valued at $154,904,795.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

