Tokamak Network Hits One Day Volume of $163.78 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $163.78 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00010576 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Tokamak Network

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network.

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

