Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00041727 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $6.35 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

