Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 3,344 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 79.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 54,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,407. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

