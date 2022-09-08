Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Transocean by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,420 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,191 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,146 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

