Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

