Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
TY opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
