Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.84. Tricida shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,043 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Tricida

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,069,209 shares in the company, valued at $68,429,943.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 734,665 shares of company stock worth $7,062,914. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.