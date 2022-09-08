Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.84. Tricida shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,043 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
