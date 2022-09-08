TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNET. Cowen assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,356. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

