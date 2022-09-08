Trinity Network Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $95,833.24 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $95,833.24 and $24,355.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.