TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,821.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $123,821.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

