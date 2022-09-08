TRONbetDice Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

