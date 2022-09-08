Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Tronox’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.55%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

