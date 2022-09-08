TrueDeck (TDP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,135.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $38,423.57 and approximately $11,135.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030089 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041946 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004056 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

