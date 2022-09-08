Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.86% of Truist Financial worth $6,685,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

