TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Trimmed by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up 5.9% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invenire Partners LP owned 0.12% of TTEC worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $109.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

