Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading 60.9% Higher

Shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) traded up 60.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.15. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

