UBS Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €22.28 ($22.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.47 and a 200-day moving average of €25.27. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €11.54 ($11.77) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.