Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Up 8.7%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.52. 19,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 375,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Udemy Stock Up 7.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
