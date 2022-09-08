UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE PATH opened at $13.84 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in UiPath by 28,088.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 74.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 160.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.