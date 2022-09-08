UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE PATH opened at $13.84 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in UiPath by 28,088.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 74.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 160.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Earnings History for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

