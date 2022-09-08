UMB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.32 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

