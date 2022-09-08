Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.