United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stake Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591,611 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of United Community Banks worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

