UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $527.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

