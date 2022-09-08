UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $459,648.00

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $508,229.76 and $459,648.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

