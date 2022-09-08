Unlock Protocol (UDT) Price Reaches $11.10 on Top Exchanges

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on popular exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market cap of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

UDT is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

