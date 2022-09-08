UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.00

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 34300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.32).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of £93.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.
