UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.00

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 34300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

