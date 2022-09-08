Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of UPST opened at $26.65 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.