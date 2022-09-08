Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and $3.82 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00040734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

