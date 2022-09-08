Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $74.53

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.53, but opened at $81.39. Value Line shares last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $770.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.