VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 21,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

