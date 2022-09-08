VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,293,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,717. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

