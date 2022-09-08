Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $115,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,405,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.