Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $141.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

