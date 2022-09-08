Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 109,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 288,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

