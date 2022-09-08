Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of Emerson Electric worth $5,245,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $103.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

