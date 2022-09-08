Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,911,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $5,327,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $487.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

