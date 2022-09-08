Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $5,054,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

