Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.22 Billion Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,224,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,478 shares of company stock worth $62,004,026. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

