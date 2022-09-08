Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.83 Billion Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of AON worth $5,828,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 2.6 %

AON stock opened at $288.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.53. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

