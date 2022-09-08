Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.03 Billion Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.26% of SBA Communications worth $6,034,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBA Communications Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $327.16 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

