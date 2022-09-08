Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.48 Billion Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,285,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $7,480,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

