Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.95 Billion Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.60% of Public Storage worth $7,945,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Shares of PSA opened at $342.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

