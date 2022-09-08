Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.67% of TJX Companies worth $5,460,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.