Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,351,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

