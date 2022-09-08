Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,250,492 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.28% of Progressive worth $5,523,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

