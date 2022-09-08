Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 61,660 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.95% of Sherwin-Williams worth $5,160,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.