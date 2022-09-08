Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $5,020,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

BSX stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

